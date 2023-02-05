KHELO INDIA 2022: National Mallakhamb Championships to begin tomorrow

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Mallakhamb Championships under Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be organised here from February 6 to February 10. Boys and girls below the age of 18 years will participate in the competition. Teams from 16 states will participate in five categories of the competition. At the same time, teams from 13 states will include 4-4 players in which there will be two girls and two boys. The Mallakhamb competition will be organised on the Madhav Seva Trust premises. On February 6, at 8.45 am the competition will formally begin. The competition will begin at 9.30 am.

In order to ensure preparations for Mallakhamb competition, additional collector Santosh Tagore conducted a meeting of all FA heads, branding heads, designers, venue managers, EE, PWD and district sports officer at the competition venue on Saturday. He instructed to ensure preparations by 2 pm on February 5. He also ordered to install necessary equipment for the light system, sound system and Mallakhamb. If the players ask for a different type of breakfast or dinner, it will be provided to them.

Around 244 players will participate in the competition. 15 teams have already reached the city to participate in the event. Arrangements have been made for the players to stay in eight hotels and rooms on the Madhav Seva Trust premises. As per the provision of the government, three players can be kept in one room. Arrangements for breakfast and dinner of the players have been made in the hotels where they are staying whereas arrangements for lunch have been made at the venue of the competition.

Competition manager KS Shrivastava said that there will be five events in Mallakhamb competition in which eight gold medals are up for grabs. Of these, five gold medals will be given in different categories, in which two gold medals will be given to girls and three gold medals will be given to boys. Apart from this, two gold medals will be given to the all-rounder individual and one gold medal will be given to one of the most winning states. This will be the gold medal of the team championship. 12-12 players will participate in the competition to be held in five categories, in which six boys and six girls will be there.

Tagore instructed to make a separate media gallery for the journalists during the competition and said that a symbolic board must be installed in the gallery so that no one else can sit on the media persons’ chair. Under no circumstances will children be allowed to sit down. For this, he instructed them to provide 100 additional chairs. The additional collector said that if any officer is negligent in any work, a proposal for his suspension will be sent.

