Ujjain: Prabhu Abhyudaya Parshwanath idol enshrined

Idol of Prabhu Abhyudaya Parshwanath being installed at Abhyudaypuram |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prabhu Abhyudaya Parshwanath was enshrined in Navgraha Jinalaya, a 45-spired Kalyan temple made of milky marble, amidst chants and rituals here on Saturday.

Flags were hoisted on all the peaks and thousands of people chanted Om Punyaham-Punyaham, Priyantham-Priyantham. Dr Mukti Sagar Surishwar in his blessings said that this historical pilgrimage could be dedicated to society by the immense grace of Parshva Prabhu and Guru Abhyudaya Sagar. A Jain Kumbh-like sight was seen in the Gurukul on Saturday and thousands of people thronged to pay their respects and were blessed to have the darshan of their deity.

The doors of the main temple and Guru Mandir will be inaugurated at 6.30 am on Sunday. Under the historical Anjanshalaka Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav going on at Jain Gurukul located at Dharam Badla, Barnagar Road on Saturday, along with Mulnayak Abhyudaya Parshwanath, beautiful idols of the Lord were established in 45 dehris. The idols of presiding deity Nakoda Bhairav, Manibhadra Veer, Padmavati Mata, Lakshmi and Parshwa Yaksha were also enshrined.

Flag hoisting ceremony in progress Avantiparshvanath Teerth |

Flag hoisted on fourth anniversary

Kushalraj Gulechha family from Bengaluru hoisted the flag on top of the temple on the occasion of 4th anniversary festival of Trishikhari Jinalaya of Sri Avanti Parshvanath Tirtha, here on Saturday. With Sattar Bhedi Pooja, the beneficiary family of the main flag of Shri Avanti Parshwanath Teerth hoisted the flag on the main peak of the temple.

