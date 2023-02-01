Khelo India 2022: Khelo India Youth Games to start today 

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal welcomes players and coaches on their arrival in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo India Youth Games will be inaugurated on February 1 at 10 am Madhav Seva Nyas. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and National Yogasan Federation president Jagdip Arya will formally inaugurate the mega event.

Meanwhile, teams have started coming to Ujjain to participate in the competition. All the teams will reach Ujjain by Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s mayor Mukesh Tatwal garlanded the players and coaches on their arrival here.

The national yogasana competition will be held in Ujjain city from February 1 to 3. The Mallakhamb competition will be held from February 6 to 10. More than 500 students and technical officers below the age of 18 from all over the country will participate in these competitions. Sports officer OP Harod said that the teams have started coming.

Assistant coach Rupesh Mekan, who brought the Yogasana team from Maharashtra, said that good arrangements have been made in Ujjain. Hemlata, who has come from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, also appreciated the arrangements. Yoga seeker Somendra, who came from Puri in Odisha, said that there is a good arrangement in Ujjain. Rupesh from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra said that he is satisfied with the arrangements for the competition. Overall players who came for the yoga competition appeared satisfied with the arrangements.

Read Also Bhopal: Government reshuffles of bureaucrats Purushottam is Ujjain collector

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)