Bhopal: Government reshuffles of bureaucrats Purushottam is Ujjain collector

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a late night development, the state government transferred collectors of some districts, on Sunday. Aashish Singh, collector of Ujjain, has been transferred to Bhopal as Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation while Kumar Purushottam, collector of Khargone, will replace him in Ujjain. Badwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma has been made new Khargone collector.

Dr F Rahul Haridas, collector of Seoni, has been made Badwani collector. Dr Ashih Vasisth, commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal corporation, has been made Anuppur collector. He replaced Sonia Mina, who has been sent to the Secretariat as deputy secretary. Kshitij Singhal, CEO OF district panchayat, Sagar, has been made Seoni collector. Rabindra Kumar Chaudhary has replaced Akshaya Kumar Singh as Shivpuri collector. Singh has been made Gwalior collector. Gwalior collector Koushelendra Vikram Singh has been sent to the Secretariat as additional secretary.

