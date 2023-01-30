Bhopal: Listed criminal’s house razed, had attacked tea shop operator

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Sunday demolished the house of a listed criminal who had attacked a tea shop operator and his employee on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, official sources said. Officials added that the listed criminal Arshad Babba had 32 criminal cases registered against him. Hanumanganj police station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said that Babba, along with six of his other accomplices, had been to a tea shop located in Vafna Colony situated in Kazi Camp.

All of them asked shop operator Shadab Khan to pay Rs 500. When Khan refused, all of them vandalised the shop and left the spot. The miscreants returned on Saturday morning to find the shop owner Waseem present at the counter. They threatened Waseem too to pay the terror tax, which he refused. Arshad and one of his accomplices, identified as Anas Dana, attacked Waseem with a knife, following which one of his fingers was slit. Both Waseem and Shadab approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against the accused. All the accused are listed criminals, the police said.

