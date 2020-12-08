IMA opposes surgery rights to Ayurved doctors

Ujjain: Allopathic doctors under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the order issued by the Union government which provides eligibility to the Ayurved doctors to perform surgery of patients. The doctors told that such decision may be risky for the patients. “We become eligible to perform surgery after completing MBBS and MS. We study for over 10 years to achieve this eligibility,” the doctors said. They said that approach and method of treatment of ayurvedic system and allopathic system of medicine are very different.

Under the leadership of IMA district head Dr Katyayan Mishra, secretary Dr Tapan a delegation met Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and handed over a memorandum addressed to PM Narendra Modi, to him. Doctors also threatened to go on strike against the decision of the government. Dr Anup Nigam, Dr Vijay Garg, Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar, Dr Rajendra Bansal, Ajay Khare, Dr Jaya Mishra, Mona Gupta, Dr Anita Peter, Dr Ravi Bansal, Dr GK Nagar, Dr Pednekar and other doctors were present.