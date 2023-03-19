 GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent skips police interrogation for illness
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bhairavgarh Jail’s ‘outgoing’ superintendent Usha Raj on Sunday skipped police interrogation in connection with the GPF Scam. She was grilled for around four hours at the Bhairavgarh police station on Saturday and was directed to remain present there at 11 am itself, but she disappeared.

Sources said, Usha Raj left her official residence at Bhairavgarh area only on Saturday night. The police searched for her in the morning as she failed to turn-up for interrogation. In the evening, her daughter told the police that Usha Raj has been admitted to a private hospital in Indore following chest problem. TI Pravin Pathak said that she would be interrogated after she recovers from illness. The TI clarified that Usha Raj has not been made accused in the case.

Usha Raj was repeatedly summoned by the police for interrogation in connection with the GPF Scam the offence of which was registered by the Bhairavgarh police on March 11 under Section 420 and 409 of the IPC. Two jail employees Ripudaman Singh and Shailendra Singh Sikarwar were made accused in the case, but they are absconding since then.

