Goon Shahabuddin’s residence in Ujjain bulldozed

Ujjain: The administration, on Tuesday, continued its clean-up operation against goons. Under police protection on the day, a team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished the Bagumbag Colony residence of notorious goon Shahabuddin, alias Babla, son of Nasiruddin.

The police have said that Shahabuddin is a history-sheeter, with over 15 FIRs registered against him. He was involved in many crimes, such as eve-teasing, gambling, extortions and even life-threatening attacks on people.

During the demolition of his residence, senior police officers, besides administrative and municipal corporation officials were present.