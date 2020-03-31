Focus on family ties to avoid coronavirus negativity: Dr Samhita Bhushan

For the last few days after watching videos of Covid-19 affected people on social media and watching the news regarding death due to Corona virus, a lot of people are suffering from stress and have a strange fear in their mind.

From morning to night being in this scary atmosphere of Corona related news and videos, people are making phone calls to their loved ones and inquiring about the upcoming situations. Also, there are several other people who are not able to spend time at their home and they have anxiety regarding the extension of lockdown period.

Free Press on Tuesday talked to Dr Samhita Bhushan, assistant professor of psychiatry, RD Gardi Medical College, regarding these issues and how can people get away from stress and anxiety and she also suggested some ways to spend time at home in a positive manner.

She maintains that people should do the activities like reading, writing, singing or whatever they like to do in this free time. “It’s time to create a good bond with family and enjoy home food to avoid negativity. At this time when are people are at home they should maintain social distance and spend more time with body and soul. People should also watch news for limited time then only they will be able to keep away from negativity,” she added.

On being asked about the use of internet and social networking sites, Dr Bhushan suggested that internet should be used in a positive way to be connected with old friends. Those patients who are suffering from depression and sleeping problems should do some exercise and continue having treatment. She further told about the importance of breathing exercise for each and everyone and said “everybody should do breathing exercise at home.” She also suggests all people to be positive, energetic and healthy by spending time at home in a positive way. Negativity brings negativity, so focus on positive things, appreciate good things and enjoy time with family.