Employment day: 65 Receive Loan Certificates Worth ₹4 Cr In Ujjain

Guests distribute employment (loan) certificates to the benefactors in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District-level Employment Day programme was organised on Thursday under the chief hospitality of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal in the meeting hall located on the second floor of the administrative complex building. Loan cases amounting to Rs 402.69 lakh were distributed to 65 beneficiaries under various schemes.

Under various beneficial schemes of the government, viz, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Swanidhi Yojana, National Urban Livelihood Mission, NULM, Self Employment Scheme, National Rural Livelihood Mission Group, Rural Street Vendor, PMFME, CM Udyam Kranti Yojana, Savitribai Phule Group Employment Scheme, Sant Ravidas under the self-employment scheme, as many as 65 beneficiaries were distributed symbolic loan certificates during the programme.

Additional collector Mrinal Meena, CEO Zila Panchayat Ajaydev Sharma, officers of MSME department and other concerned departments were present in the programme. The programme was coordinated by LDM Sandeep Agrawal. He informed that in this financial year, from April 1 till date, loan worth Rs 74,744.15 lakh have been distributed to 27,176 beneficiaries of Ujjain district.

