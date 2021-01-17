Covid Vaccine in Ujjain: 3 nurses, who fell ill due to vax, discharged

Ujjain: Three nurses of the district hospital who fell ill late on Saturday after being administered the Corona vaccine were discharged from the district hospital after treatment on Sunday afternoon.

After vaccination, three staff nurses Rani, Mahima and Suman Bahria were admitted to the district hospital due to health issues. On being informed, the doctors and the district vaccination officers rushed there and conducted medical examination of the three nurses.

The world’s largest (Corona) vaccination campaign also started at 5 different centres in the district on Saturday. However, within 24 hours of vaccination the 3 staff nurses who had been vaccinated complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, nausea and shortness of breath. According to the information, doctors advised nurses to take rest at home.

The condition of Rani is said to have worsened. She was having a lot of difficulty breathing besides fever. Rani who is from Betul was vaccinated on Saturday. She went about her duty and nothing happened to her in the half-hour observation period. But, she said that after about 2 o'clock in the afternoon, she experienced uneasiness and there was a shortness of breath in the evening. Mahima also said that she complained of loose motion as well as fever.

In the mean time, Dr KC Parmar, district vaccination officer, said that this is a normal procedure. After vaccination, one can get fever. Nevertheless, we are keeping them in observation. We've completed a full check-up. There's nothing to panic about, he added. According to CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, few nurses were admitted to district hospital on Saturday night after simple distress and all were discharged by Sunday afternoon after providing treatment.