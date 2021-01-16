Corona vaccine in Ujjain: 61-yr-old sanitation worker gets first jab

Ujjain: Phase-1 of corona vaccination started at District Hospital in Ujjain on Saturday. The first shot of the vaccine was administered to a 61-year-old sanitation worker Kailash.

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Ayush minister Ramkishore ‘Nanu’ Kanwre, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendrakumar Shukla, Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, other officials and doctors were present. According to health authorities under phase 1 health-care workers will be vaccinated. In the district vaccination also started at RD Gardi Medical College, Nursing College, and community health centres at Nagda, Khachrod and Mahidpur. CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal informed that received vaccine Covishield was manufactured by Serum Institute and the vaccine will be administered to the recipients after an interval of 4 weeks.

Collector assesses arrangements

Collector Asheesh Singh on Saturday took stock of the vaccination arrangements at all vaccination centres across the city.