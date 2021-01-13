Madhya Pradesh: Much awaited corona vaccines land at Bhopal airport

BHOPAL: The corona vaccines landed at city airport at about 11 am on Wednesday. Airport director Vikram Singh said flight with vaccine landed at Raja Bhoj Airport and concerned authorities have taken them away at identified centres.

There is logistics arrangement in place with sets of freezers at divisional level regional health centre (district malaria office) in Kilol Park. The vaccines will be supplied to eight districts - Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul.

In Bhopal, there is logistic arrangement at JP Hospital with set of freezers. Launching ceremony will be held at JP Hospital. In Bhopal, there are 80 identified vaccination centres and 126 are identified session sites (vaccination points/booth).

About 30,000 health care workers will be vaccinated at rate of 100 per vaccination point during vaccination drive, which will be held on January 16, January 18, January 20 and January 23.

At state level, there are 302 identified vaccination centres and 1,149 are vaccination session sites (vaccination points). About 4.16 lakh health workers will be vaccination on the said vaccination days.