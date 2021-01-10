Madhya Pradesh: Amid controversy over corona vaccine even at trial stage, vaccine launch in Bhopal, Indore and 300 other places on January 16

BHOPAL: Amid the controversy over the corona vaccine even at the trial stage, the Covid vaccine launching ceremony will be held in Bhopal, Indore and 300 other places on January 16. However, uncertainty persists over whether Covaxin or Covishield will be administered. Within a couple of days, the picture will be clear on that point. The Union government has approved both the vaccines. Covaxin is still in the trial stage in Madhya Pradesh. The death of a Covaxin volunteer has added fuel to the fire.

The launch ceremony will be held at 302 places and national monitoring will be conducted for Bhopal and Indore. In Bhopal, the launch will be at JP Hospital and, in Indore, MY Hospital. Such major cities as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur will have more centres and the rest of the districts will have according to their requirements. State immunization officer Santosh Shukla will be the first man to be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh.

2 vaccines approved

Two coronavirus vaccines — AstraZeneca-Oxford (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) — have been approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller-General of India (DCGI). Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.