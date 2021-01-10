Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s gas tragedy survivors ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop corona vaccine trial

BHOPAL: The Bhopal gas tragedy victims, during a virtual press conference on Sunday, called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately stop the ongoing clinical trial of Covaxin in Bhopal. They have written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister in this regard.

The gas victims have also sought punishment for all responsible parties who were negligent in ensuring the safety, well being and the rights of trial participants. They have demanded monetary compensation for damages caused during the trial in Bhopal. Gas victims demanded that the family of the gas victim who died during the Covaxin trial recently be paid Rs 50 lakh as is done in the case of deceased corona warriors.

Rashida Be of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh said 700 of 1700 people on whom the vaccine is being tested are gas victims. One gas victim died within 10 days of vaccination trial and many continue to have health complaints of serious nature. “No one has been punished for the death of 13 gas victims who died during trials by pharma companies at Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre 12 years back. PM should ensure there no repeat of it," she said.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action said people whose health has been compromised due to Union Carbide gas emission are being given Covaxin trial shots without their knowledge or consent. No records are kept of their health problems. “Trial participants who leave or are excluded halfway are denied care and are not followed up," she added.