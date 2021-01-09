Union health ministry to monitor 302 Madhya Pradesh vaccination session sites

BHOPAL: The Union health ministry will monitor 302 vaccination session sites directly during the actual vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. After the dry run was completed in the entire state in two phases — in the first phase, Bhopal had a dry run, while, in the second phase, 51 districts had dry runs — the Madhya Pradesh health department reviewed the feedback to strengthen the cold chain. The aim of the dry run was to test the linkages between planning and implementation so that the challenges in the process can be identified.

Internet connectivity

According to NHM sources, the Madhya Pradesh health department is considering making more vaccination session sites at one place (one big centre) provided there is space and Internet connectivity. The main factor is Internet connectivity and, if any centre or medical college provides Internet connectivity with sufficient space, there must be more than one session sites so that the Union health ministry may conduct proper monitoring of the ongoing vaccination process.

Three-room set-up

According to the protocols and guidelines of the Union health ministry for the actual vaccination, there should be separate entry and exit points at the model sites that should have a ‘three-room set-up’. There should be adequate space outside for awareness generation activities, displaying all IEC material and ensuring that all protocols are being observed.

Each designated vaccine centre should conduct every step of the vaccination process — from registering test beneficiaries on the Co-Win database to verifying IDs. The mock drill will include registration, verification, mock vaccination and post-shot observation.