Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 vaccination dry run successful in Malwa – Nimar region

INDORE: As the nation inches towards its mammoth Covid-19 vaccination programme, second dry run was conducted successfully in different districts of Malwa – Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The health department and administration successfully completed the dry run in all the sites constituted in district hospitals, medical colleges/private health facilities and urban/rural outreach centres.

The dosage schedule as per the preliminary information involves two doses per beneficiary/recipient with the second dose to be administered at an interval of 28 days from the first. Every beneficiary will have to wait for 30 minutes in an observation room after getting inoculated for monitoring of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), if any.