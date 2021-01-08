Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 vaccination dry run successful in Malwa – Nimar region

INDORE: As the nation inches towards its mammoth Covid-19 vaccination programme, second dry run was conducted successfully in different districts of Malwa – Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
The health department and administration successfully completed the dry run in all the sites constituted in district hospitals, medical colleges/private health facilities and urban/rural outreach centres.
The dosage schedule as per the preliminary information involves two doses per beneficiary/recipient with the second dose to be administered at an interval of 28 days from the first. Every beneficiary will have to wait for 30 minutes in an observation room after getting inoculated for monitoring of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), if any.
RATLAM: In Ratlam, a dry run of corona vaccination was held at three centers in the district here on Friday. A total of 95 persons underwent vaccination rehearsal successfully. An official press release informed that at Government Medical college, 41, children hospital, 24, and at Jaora civil hospital, 30, officers and employees underwent dry run vaccination rehearsal. District Collector Gopalchandra Dand and SP Gaurav Tiwari also reached the Government Medical College and Children Hospital to assess the dry run. The official press release added that the dry run of vaccination commenced at 9 am and persons selected for dry run vaccination were sent to the vaccination rooms after completing the protocol needed. After half-an-hour period of observation after vaccination, the persons were allowed to go home. The official press release said that the dry run process has been completed in the district successfully.
KHARGONE: In Khargone, dry run was held at three places including at the district hospital in Khargone, community health centre in Barod village and one private hospital in the town. Ahead of dry run, extensive preparations were made at all three places under direction of experts. According to information, under first phase of vaccination, as many 9,652 health workers from the government and private hospital will get the first vaccine dose. CMHO Dr Rajani Dawar, WHO’s Dr Rahul Kamle and others were present.
BURHANPUR: In Burhanpur, dry run ahead vaccination was held at three places including district hospital Burhanpur, community health centre at Khaknar and Shahpur village. According to information, at each centre 25 health workers were vaccinated by five vaccine officers each. Later they were kept under observation at observation room for half-an-hour. Before this, district collector Praveen Singh inspected entire preparations and directed health officers.
KHANDWA: In Khandwa district, dry run was held at three places including – Medical College Khandwa, Ramnagar Middle School and Kamla Nehru Girls Primary School infront of Trauma Centre. As many 75 health workers participated in the rehersal at three places in presence of chief medical officer Dr DS Chouhan. Dr Chouhan informed that entire process was completed as per the guidelines laid by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
BARWANI: In Barwani district, dry run was successfully done at three place including district hospital in Barwani, civil hospital in Sendhwa and community health centre in Rajpur village. In the district, as many 7,040 people were registered for vaccination in the first phase. State cabinet minister Premsingh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumersingh Solanki and district collector Shivraj Verma were present during the dry run.
MANDSAUR: In Mandsaur district, dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was held at three places including – district hospital in Mandsaur, community health centre in Dhundaka and urban primary health centre in Narsinghpura village. District collector Manoj Pushp, civil surgeon Dr AK Gulati, district vaccination officer Dr Suresh Solanki, doctors and nursing staff were present during the dry run.
