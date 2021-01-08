Madhya Pradesh: Dry run for corona vaccine completed in state’s 51 districts, health minister receives feedback on exercise

BHOPAL: The dry run for corona vaccine was completed in all the 51 districts in the state on Friday. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary received feedback of dry run at NHM headquarter with officials.

The chief medical and health officers informed ministers that all those who were enrolled for dummy vaccination arrived at respective vaccination centres in time. As per the protocol, they were sent to vaccination room and then they were sent to observation room after rehearsal vaccination. After 30 minutes of observation, they were allowed to go. Minister asked officials to point out lacunae in entire process as main purpose of dry run is to rectify them.

A second dry run to check the best way to vaccinate people against Covid-19 and plug loopholes in logistics and training took place on Friday. The first massive dry run was held on January 2. The day-long exercise tested the operational feasibility of Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application in a field environment. CoWIN is a digital platform to roll out and scale up vaccination drive.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has asked state health ministers to submit their inputs after dry run gets over. During the dry run, over 25 health workers get dummy vaccines at each site, which is meant to test mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of actual vaccination drive.