Madhya Pradesh: Indore district collector takes part in dry corona vaccination run, held at four places

Indore: A dry run of corona vaccine was conducted at MY Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Apollo Hospital, and Hatod Health Centre in Indore district on Friday morning. Collector Manish Singh too participated in dry run as beneficiary at Hukumchand polyclinic.

At all the four locations, the vaccine was sent through Alternate Vaccine Delivery System at 8.30 am. The dry run was held from 9 am till 11 am.



"In every session site, 25 health-care workers participated in the dry run. Vaccination squad performed a mock vaccination on the health care workers. Post-mock vaccination, they were kept in observation for half-an-hour and sent home," acting chief medical and health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.



Responsibility was been assigned to a supervisor and a medical officer in each session to review and remove any deficiency found during mock-vaccination. Supervision was done by the zonal medical officer and block medical officer. Continuous monitoring was done by the associate agencies of WHO and UNDP.