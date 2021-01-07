Madhya Pradesh: 3,825 healthcare workers to take part in vaccination dry run in 51 districts

BHOPAL: Around 3,825 health workers will participate in the corona vaccine dry run beginning in 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. A dry run has already been completed in the state capital during the pan-India dry run held on January 2, so, Bhopal will not participate in the process in the second phase. There will be 102 focal points. Each district will have one focal point in an urban area and another in a rural area; so, 51 districts will have a total of 102 focal points.

This activity will help administrators in strengthening the linkages between the planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identification of any residual challenges prior to the actual implementation and providing confidence to the programme managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive.

25 beneficiaries in 2nd dry run

For the second dry run, too, as many as 25 beneficiaries will be covered at every vaccine session site. The second dry run will look at the feasibility of all types of session sites. The design of the waiting-room, vaccination room and observation room; the entry points; and availability of space and time taken to cover the scheduled beneficiaries will all be checked. The dry run will also familiarize the state, district, block and hospital-level officers with all the aspects of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

‘Everything the same’

"Everything will be the same as had happened in Bhopal on January 2. As many as 25 beneficiaries will be covered at every vaccine session site in the second run, too, and there’ll be three session sites in each district. As the dry run has already been completed in Bhopal, this time, excluding Bhopal, all the other 51 districts will have a dry run during the same time period. There will be 102 focal points —one from an urban area and the other from a rural area. So, 51 districts will have a total of 102 focal points," said Dr Santosh Shukla , state immunization officer.