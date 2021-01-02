Madhya Pradesh: Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination ends successfully in state capital, say health department authorities

Bhopal: A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in the state capital conducted at three sites on Saturday was conducted successfully, health department officials said. A dummy vaccination of 75 people was carried out during the dry run.

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang reached Arogya Kendra in Govindpura early morning to assess the preparation for the dry run. He said beneficiaries will not face any problems as all the districts including Bhopal in the state have good facilities. “Road map for vaccination is ready in the state,” he added.

The dry run was conducted at LN Medical College, community health centre in Gandhi Nagar and family counselling centre in Govindpura. Senior health department officials were present at the three selected sites during the dry run conducted from 9 am to 11 am. District collector Avinash Lavaniya was also present.