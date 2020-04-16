Coronavirus Lockdown: Ujjain handcart street vendors demand ration and eatables

Ujjain: Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic the Handcart Street Vendors’ Association have levelled serious allegations against the district administration.

The association has alleged that since the beginning of lockdown on March 22 they have not received any help from social organisations or from the administration. Their routine business has taken a hit and no one has come forward to help them out.

The Association members also alleged that even the corporators have turned deaf ears to their basic needs. They told that their family members are in miserable condition and pining for their daily meal.

The association members urged the collector to look into the matter and arrange to provide essentials to them.

They also told that fair price (PDS) shops refused to provide ration to them despite government’s orders. Secretary Sanjay Singh Chouhan and members Ranjeet Singh, Mandan Singh and others requested the collector to provide ration and eatables without any further delay.