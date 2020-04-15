Ujjain: Congress leader Rajendra Vashishtha opposes quarantine centers in residential areas

Ujjain: Leader of Congress Party in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Rajendra Vashishtha on Wednesday wrote to collector Shashank Mishra to change the location of the quarantine centers from the residential areas to prevent the infection of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per Vashishtha, Kastoorba Gandhi Girls’ Hostel, Navin Pre-metric Hostel, Utkrasht Hostel, Boys’ Residential Hostel located on PGBT compound (behind Dussehra Maidan) have been attached by the local administration for quarantine centers. These hostels are situated in highly dense areas and near posh colonies like Ravindra Nagar, Bhakt Nagar, Irrigation Colony and Nirman Nagar. The quarantine centers in these areas may be dangerous in view of spreading infection of the pandemic in all the residential areas, he commented.

He suggested that quarantine centers be made in outskirts of the city for safety of the denizens. Locals of the areas namely Rakesh Mishra, MG Sharma, Rajsingh Sengar, Swadesh Sharma, Pankaj Shrivastava, Vivek Gupta and some students also raised objection to setting up quarantine centers in residential areas. Gupta in the capacity of District Congress Committee (rural) also criticized additional collector in-charge Kshitij Singhal for making quarantine centers in dense locality of Dussehra Maidan. He alleged that the administration is working like a puppet of the BJP ruled State government. He also wrote to health department secretary in the matter.

‘We are exploring alternative’

Meanwhile, additional collector Kshitij Singhal told Free Press that looking to the objections rose over acquiring some hostels of school department near Dussehra Maidan, the administration has launched a search for alternative arrangements. “Initially, we have proposed a Covid Care Center at Dussehra Maidan as the hostels in questions have sufficient space to quarantine the Covid-19 minor patients. But after objections being raised from different quarters of the society, we are searching alternative places. We need those big administrative buildings which have all facilities like washroom, bathroom,” he added.