Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Over charging, quality issues mar supply of essential goods in Ujjain

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic people are struggling to get essential goods.

The much-touted home delivery system has left them high as issues like quality of items and over pricing are rife be it for vegetables or grocery items.

Although in Freeganj and nearby areas people appreciated home delivery system, they also admitted that home delivery is being done only for big orders and many of the essential things are out of stock.

Excerpts:

In the name of home delivery essential goods are being supplied at a high price. People are taking advantage of lockdown and even small shops are indulging in black marketing.- Zeeshan Ahman, Topkhana

All necessary goods have been made costly by shopkeepers. Even the vegetable vendors who are coming in our area are charging extra and still supply poor quality vegetable. - Chandni Lulla, Alakhdham

Home delivery of essential domestic particulars has comforted people in homes. Many are charging some petty amount for the delivery but people are getting their supplies at the door steps. The packets of items so been delivered is well sanitized or not is to concern to now. - Joyce Franklin, Subhash Nagar

Vegetable vendors are not weighing the vegetables properly. The quality is also not good. Where will poor people go and complain against the improper arrangements and to get essential goods by home delivery is not an easy option- Salim Shah, Vikram Nagar

Online booking and home delivery system for essential goods is not at all convenient. Big outlets are giving home delivery on shopping of more than Rs 1,000. Sometimes they charge more and it takes too much time, at least one has to wait 2 days for one痴 turn.- Kaynat Tanwar, Topkhana

Everybody needs vegetable on daily basis, for last some days vegetable have become costly. Most of the shopkeepers are selling the things on M.R.P. The rate of dairy products like Ghee, Paneer, Dahi has also been increased. - Preeti Kaur, Indira Nagar

The supply of essential goods is good through both the ways online and offline. Small shops are easily providing all the necessary items including cosmetics and bakery items while big outlets like D-mart are making the shopping more convenient for all. - Ekta Sharma, Nanakheda

Essential things like medicines, milk, vegetables and grocery items are being provided through home delivery, it is a good move. People get the essential items by following the social distance easily. I am fully satisfied with this way of supplying the goods.- Babulal Goswami, Jawahar Nagar