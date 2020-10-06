Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 8 new patients, tally reaches 3078 mark

Ujjain: Showing a remarkable decline in numbers, eight new patients took the tally of Corona patients in the district to 3078 on Monday. However, the death toll remained unchanged at 94.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 515 sample reports received on the day, eight persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive. Many of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

In all 256 patients, 89 of them symptomatic, are getting treatment. Samples of 97,872 persons have been taken so far from across the district and no report is pending. With 60 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of cured patients went up to 2728.