Coronavirus in Ujjain: Post ‘national reconciliation’, cases breach 3500 mark

Ujjain: The numbers of Corona patients in the district which were 3,208 on Tuesday suddenly jumped to 3506 mark on Wednesday though only 16 new patients tested positive on that day. According to CMHO Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal, names of 282 new persons were added in the Corona patient’s list on Wednesday. “A total of 282 persons were reconciled after receiving information from the national portal,” he clarified. Among the new 16 patients, three are healthcare workers and one each is a private doctor, general manager of a bank and a businessman. No death has been reported on the day and toll remained on 96.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 958 sample reports received on the day, 16 persons including 12 from Ujjain city and 3 from Barnagar and 1 from Mahidpur were tested Corona positive. All patients including 6 women are symptomatic. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 174 patients, 59 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 1, 06, 059 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 11 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients has gone up to 2,954. As 282 patients were also added in the list after reconciliation on Wednesday, the total number of corona winners has reached 3,236.