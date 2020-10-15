Madhya Pradesh: 11 die in Ujjain after consuming denatured spirit mixed country-made liquor, CM orders probe

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the deaths reported in Ujjain. Till Thursday evening, 11 people had lost their lives after consuming denatured spirit mixed country made liquor.

On the instructions of the CM, the police station in charge of Kharakua police station including the other three staff members, have been suspended.

CM Chauhan called a special meeting the on the suspicious death and took information from senior officials. The ACS home Rajesh Rajora to head the SIT.

Describing this incident as unfortunate, CM has directed to take strict action against those selling such liquor. Such network should be broken, he added.

CM said that wherever such items are being sold, the police force should find out and take strict action against the culprits.

According to SP Ujjain, seven people had died as they had consume denatured spirit or the country made liquor, but the chief medical and health officer confirms the death of 11 people.

The ACS Rajora will head the three member SIT, the other officers including ADG SK Jha, IG Sushant Saxena and DIG Ratlam range are the members of the SIT.

The ACS will reach Ujjain on Thursday evening on the two tour and will start the investigation from Friday morning. On October 17 evening he will return to Bhopal along with the findings.

The police station in charge inspector ML Meena, beat in charge sub inspector Niranjan Sharma, constable Shekh Anwar and Nawaz Sharif had been suspended.

Now the Congress party leaders have to dig the issue against the government. In the tweet, the former chief minister Kamal Nath stated that these are the people aganist whom the Congress government had taken the action.

"But now what happened, who are giving the shelter to such people as tCongress government has been toppled. Whole government is busy in by-election and the people of the state are handed to god’s mercy. And innocent people are dying in the state."

The ex-CM has formed the four member team to investigate the incident and the report will be handed to the ex-CM. The team will be lead by the MLA Mahesh Parmar, Manoj Chawla, Dilip Gurjar and Murli Morwal.