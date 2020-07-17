Coronavirus in Ujjain: Dozen more test positive, tally 954

Ujjain: With 12 new patients testing positive, the number of corona patients reached 954 in the district. The death toll is 71.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8 pm on Friday, out of 524 sample reports received 11 new cases belong to Ujjain while one patient is from Tarana sub-division.

Now, 83 patients, 32 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 33, 943 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more patients discharged on Friday, the total number of discharged patients is 800.