Ujjain: 18-year-old girl dies under suspicious condition

Ujjain: A 18-year-old girl was brought to the Ujjain district hospital from Unhel in unconscious state. The doctors declared her dead after doing preliminary examination.

FSL officials have reached the post mortem room to discuss the matter. The case seems suspicious at the moment. It is being told that the deceased’s father Tolaram, resident of village Nawada, had brought her to the district hospital at around 5.30 am. In the emergency, doctors declared her dead after conducting preliminary tests and informed the police.

The body was kept in the post mortem room. At the same time, FSL officer Dr Arvind Nayak was informed to investigate the matter. The FSL officer, who reached the post-mortem room, said that the reason of the death of the descendant would be revealed only after the post-mortem report.

On the other hand, relatives informed that the health of the girl began to worsen last night. When her condition deteriorated, she was brought to the district hospital in the morning.