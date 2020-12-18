Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases cross 4,600 mark as 20 from city among 27 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 27 more persons tested positive for the Corona taking the district tally to 4,612 mark on Thursday. The toll remained on 100.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 675 sample reports received on the day, 27 persons including 20 from Ujjain city, 2 each from Nagda and Barnagar and 1 each from Khachrod, Ghattia and Mahidpur were tested Corona positive. The new patients include four senior citizens, 3 students, and 1 farmer, computer shop owner, bank manager, prisoner and assistant professor of government college each.

All the patients including 8 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 231 patients, 87 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 47, 465 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 24 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,281.