Madhya Pradesh: Covid norms at bay at the BJP-sponsored Kisaan Sammelan in Ujjain

Union minister for social justice and empowerment, State ministers, MPs and MLA's besides senior party functionaries were also present on the dais. The BJP organised various meetings of farmers in various divisions of Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to dispel "misconceptions" being spread about the Centre's three new farm laws.

In wake of less number of farmers, the BJP-sponsored Kishan Sammelan turned out to be BJP's Workers' Sammelan. Cutouts of ministers particularly of agriculture minister Kamal Patel were seen flooding across the city. So also of other ministers belonging to the Ujjain division are seen inside and outside the venue. Few cutouts of Jyotiraditya Scindia were also visible.

The speakers briefed the farmers the all new farm laws and Agri Laws. However, most of the speakers invested more time to criticise farmers' organisations' attitude and pressure tactics rather than to highlight the salient features of the controversial three agriculture reform acts.