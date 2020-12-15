Madhya Pradesh: Police receive public complaints on financial and cyber fraud in Bhopal, promise appropriate action

BHOPAL: Local police began receiving public complaints at police stations here from Tuesday morning. Acting on the directives of state home department, all the police station house officers here were told to receive complaints from people from 11 am to 2 pm on Tuesday.

According to information, penal action will be taken against offenders following complaints received under three categories. They are: One, fraud by chit fund companies or financial frauds wherein more than 11% interest was promised on receiving investments from people but was not given. Two, cases related to cyber fraud including cash withdrawal using someone’s ATM card, OTP etc. Three, cases where people did not get land, flat, house even after paying money.