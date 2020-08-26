Coronavirus in Ujjain: 8 women among 34 more test positive, man from Nagda succumbs, toll 78

Ujjain: With one more corona patient succumbing the toll in the district increased has to 78. City BJP chief Vivek Joshi (50) resident of Hariom Vihar Colony is among the 34 persons testing positive for corona on Wednesday.

The corona tally has reached 1,658 in the district. The person who lost his fight against the dreaded was reportedly a 55-year-old man from Nagda.

He was home quarantine and died at his home. As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 763 sample reports received on the day, 34 persons including 27 of Ujjain city, 4 of Mahidpur, 2 of Barnagar and 1 of Khachrod tested corona positive. Three cops, 2 Central government employees, 2 businessman, 1 student, 1 finance company employee, 1 RTO agent and 1 property dealer are among the new patients.

Among those who tested positive on the day include 8 women. Most of the new patients have been home quarantined. Overall, 229 patients, 67 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 64, 711 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 26 more persons discharged on the day, the total number of corona acers has gone up to 1,351.