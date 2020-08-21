Swacchta shocker after corona: Ujjain slips 8 places

Ujjain: After Covid-19 outbreak Ujjain was in for more heartburn and shock as the holy city slipped by 8 positions in the Swachh Survekshan-2020.

The city of lord Mahakal was ranked at 12th place in the 2020 nationwide Swachh rankings whereas it was on 4th place in 2019. This way, the city regressed to its position of Swachh Survekshan-2017 when it was ranked at 12th.

According to sources failure to cover-up sewage lines and administrative debacle cost Ujjain dear. This year the city has fallen behind Khargone. The saving grace for the city proved to be the award for Best Citizen Initiative overall for “Badhai Se Safai” initiative.

Unlike many big cities including Bengaluru, Ujjain has received 3 stars in the garbage free city campaign and yet the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) administration or the political leadership could not make it clear so as where the city lagged behind. The authorities are “reviewing” the results to prepare a better plan in the next rankings.