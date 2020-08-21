Swacchta shocker after corona: Ujjain slips 8 places

Ujjain: After Covid-19 outbreak Ujjain was in for more heartburn and shock as the holy city slipped by 8 positions in the Swachh Survekshan-2020.
The city of lord Mahakal was ranked at 12th place in the 2020 nationwide Swachh rankings whereas it was on 4th place in 2019. This way, the city regressed to its position of Swachh Survekshan-2017 when it was ranked at 12th.
According to sources failure to cover-up sewage lines and administrative debacle cost Ujjain dear. This year the city has fallen behind Khargone. The saving grace for the city proved to be the award for Best Citizen Initiative overall for “Badhai Se Safai” initiative.
Unlike many big cities including Bengaluru, Ujjain has received 3 stars in the garbage free city campaign and yet the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) administration or the political leadership could not make it clear so as where the city lagged behind. The authorities are “reviewing” the results to prepare a better plan in the next rankings.
However, at a glance one can assess that the open sewage lines, incomplete infra projects and less participation of the locals marred the overall results for the city. UMC has seen two IAS as commissioners in a year. It is said that Mayor Meena Jonwal failed to maintain cordial relationship with them. The officers also failed to maintain good rapport with the local leadership.
Meanwhile, district collector Asheesh Singh went all gaga on the Facebook on the cleanliness rankings of Indore city that was ranked numero-uno in the country. Singh is held as the architect of Indore Swachhta model. His post said “I will try to repeat the Indore model in urban local bodies of Ujjain district as the collector.”
Locals have started talking about the losses which the City or UMC may have to suffer in the days to come. “After achieving rankings, a city has better opportunities to attract investments. As Ujjain has religious and tourist potential, it should look forward to exploring opportunities in the area, but it seems to have forgone that chance, for now,” rued a local.
Ujjain’s Fact File
(1) No of Wards: 54
(2) Population (Census-2011): 5, 15, 215
(3) Citizens Participated (Feedback): 48, 610
(4) GFC Star Rating: 3 Star
(5) ODF Certification: ODF++
(6) Swachh Survekshan-2019 RANK: #4
(7) Swachh Survekshan-2018 RANK: #17
(8) Swachh Survekshan-2017 RANK: #12
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)