Swacch Survekshan 2020: Ujjain bags first prize for Civic Contribution

Ujjain: The first prize of Cleanliness Survey’s Civic Contribution category was bagged by the city for the year 2020.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) had started an awareness drive Badhai Se Safai led by eunuch community which was appreciated across the country.

Based on the initiative the UMC was honoured with best citizens led initiative for maintaining cleanliness.

The prize was announced at a virtual platform in Swachh Mahotsav held on Thursday. Meena Jonwal, UMC president Sonu Gehlot, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal congratulated city dwellers for the achievement.

Cleanliness arrangements assessed

Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak during an stand up meeting on Thursday asked the nodal officials to start a special drive to maintain cleanliness during the festive seasons.

Pathak also advised nodal official to inspect their zones as Ganesh idols will be placed at public places, parks and squares of the city due to covid outbreak. Pathak also visited Sethi Nagar, Indrapuri and other pockets of the city to take the stock of sanitation.

Slaughter houses to remain shut on Aug 22 & 29

District administration instructed to keep slaughter houses closed on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22, and on August 29 on the occasion of Dol-Gyaras. The municipal commissioner instructed the health inspectors to monitor the slaughter houses and to take action against violators.