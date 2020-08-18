Ujjain: PM’s elder brother Prahlad Modi offer ahutis in mirchi yagna to ward off Covid-19

Ujjain: Prahalad Modi, elder brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a ‘mirchi yagna’ organised at the ‘Ma Baglamukhi Dham’ here on Tuesday.

According to the sources the yagna was organised to ward-off the Corona virus infection. The temple is located on the Kaal Bhairav Road.

Bhartruhari Gufa’s peer Mahant Ramnath Yogi, who hails from Gujarat, organised the yagna. Prahalad Modi also offered ahutis in the yagna besides paying obeisance to the presiding deity.

According to Prahalad Modi, he was scheduled to visit Bhopal on August 20 in connection with a programme under Pradhan Mantri Jankalyankari Yojana and since Ujjain is located on the way, he stopped here on the behest of Mahant Ramnath Yogi.

Responding to a query of media persons that whether various aspirations of the people would be fulfilled on the lines of launch of Ram Temple at Ayodhya or not, he replied in affirmative and said that only Prime Minister and Parliament can reveal that which aspirations of the people are going to be fulfilled.