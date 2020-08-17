Madhya Pradesh: Scindia's visit to Indore, Ujjain targets only by-polls, claimed Congress media president Jitu Patwari

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the Congress party to serve the people but is visiting Indore and Ujjain because of elections, claimed Congress media president Jitu Patwari, here while addressing the media, on Monday.

The Congress party is leaving no chance in criticising the opposition and also the leaders’ shift. This time Scindia was on target.

Patwari said, “In the last three months, 65 Atithi Sikshak had committed suicide, nobody knew where Scindia was. He used to say that he will come on the road on the Atithi Vidwan and Atithi Sikshak issue and had written even a letter to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but after his shift to BJP, he has never been seen talking about them.”

"Unemployment led 28 youth to commit suicide but the BJP government and Scindia were busy preparing for by-elections. The Congress government, in its regime, had waived off the loan of the farmers, but now their properties are been seized. People are having resentment against the ruling BJP government and shortly the Congress will come into power," said Patwari.