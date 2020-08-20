Coronavirus in Ujjain: BJYM leader booked for infecting minister

Ujjain: An FIR has been lodged against a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader for flouting unlock norms.

He is accused of allegedly roaming at Ramghat without wearing a mask and exposing other leaders and official to corona virus. He allegedly came in contact with several persons including BJP leaders despite running fever. He later tested positive for corona.

According to Mahakal police Ravi son of Dinesh Parmar a resident of Desai Nagar is a member of BJYM. Cops alleged that during the royal procession of Mahakaleshwar he was roaming at Ramghat and met many leaders and government officials in spite of running in fever without mask sans following social distancing, consequently some of government officials and public representatives also got infected.

Mahakal police have lodged an FIR against Ravi under sections 188,269 and 270 for flouting the Unlock 3.0 norms and administration’s orders in respect of coronavirus pandemic.