Coronavirus in Ujjain: 6 women among 37 test positive, tally 2,183

Ujjain: With 37 more persons testing positive for corona on Friday, the tally of Ujjain district has reached 2,183 mark.

Barring 1 rest 36 of the new patients are symptomatic and 6 among them are women. As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 871 sample reports received on the day. Among the 37 new cases 30 are from Ujjain city and 4 are from Nagda and 3 are from Barnagar were tested corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 407 patients, 155 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 75, 699 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 30 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,694.

Admin approached Oxygen distributors Gujarat

In Ujjain, there is a continuous increase in the number of patients suffering from Corona virus. In such a situation, the number of patients has crossed 2,100 mark and a large number of corona infected patients are coming out every day. In such a situation, the lack of oxygen for the treatment of patients suffering from corona virus is now being seen in various hospitals of the city. The situation has become so grave that the gap between demand and supply of oxygen has increased enormously. In such a situation, if collector Asheesh Singh is to be believed, distributors of Gujarat have been approached for early supply of oxygen to Madhav Nagar Hospital, RD Gardi Medical College and Amaltas Hospital of Dewas.