Ujjain: Municipal corporation contractor killed in ‘accident’; police suspect foul play

Ujjain: A municipal corporation contractor was killed allegedly in a road accident on Thursday on Barnagar Road near village Nalawa.
Police said that as per family members, Shubham Khandelwal a resident of Geeta Colony was admitted in a private hospital by them after an accident and he died during the treatment. The police suspect foul play and have launched a probe in the matter.
The police said that Shubham was a contractor at municipal corporation and was upset as his bills were not cleared by the corporation.
In this matter he also visited to corporation’s sub engineer Naresh Jain’s residence to get the bills cleared where he got into heated arguments with Jain. Police said that the next day he approached one more sub engineer Sanjay Khujaneri and insisted that he should get his due bills cleared.
Engineers lodge police complaint against Khandelwal
Following his visit to the residence of sub engineer Jain and Khujneri, both lodged a police complaint against him of threatening and pressuring them to settle his bills.
Kin are hiding actual cause of death: Police
As per Shubham’s family members, he was killed in a road accident. But police officials are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. FSL officer Preeti Gyakwad informed that the accident story is false. Shubham Khandelwal committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance, as empty packets of sulphos were found at the place of incident. FSL officer Preeti Gayakawad also said that during search two suicide notes were recovered in which deceased Shubham Khandelwal candidly alleged that sub engineer Nareh Jain and Sanjay Khujneri are torturing him. The official alleged that in the letter he also mentioned names of 12 more persons who are responsible for driving him to suicide.
Khandelwal admitted to private hospital
Sources also told that according to rules in any accident the injured should be rushed to government hospital but in Shubham’s case, he was rushed to JK Hospital where he was declared brought dead, and the body of deceased was cremated without informing the police.
