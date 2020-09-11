Ujjain: Municipal corporation contractor killed in ‘accident’; police suspect foul play

Ujjain: A municipal corporation contractor was killed allegedly in a road accident on Thursday on Barnagar Road near village Nalawa.

Police said that as per family members, Shubham Khandelwal a resident of Geeta Colony was admitted in a private hospital by them after an accident and he died during the treatment. The police suspect foul play and have launched a probe in the matter.

The police said that Shubham was a contractor at municipal corporation and was upset as his bills were not cleared by the corporation.

In this matter he also visited to corporation’s sub engineer Naresh Jain’s residence to get the bills cleared where he got into heated arguments with Jain. Police said that the next day he approached one more sub engineer Sanjay Khujaneri and insisted that he should get his due bills cleared.