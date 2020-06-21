Coronavirus in Ujjain: 5 new patients take tally to 842, 687 discharged, 88 under treatment

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.50 pm on Sunday, five more positive reports took the number of patients in the district to 842. Barring one patient, rest patients belong to Ujjain. As no more Covid-19 death reported on the day, the toll is 69.

As per bulletin, a 32-year-old youth from Veer Nagar near Eidgah in Ujjain, a 52-year-old woman in Pandariba, a 70-year-old man in Namdarpura and a 41-year-old man of Jayant Parisar, Indore Road have come under Corona attack while a 50-year-old woman has also tested postitive in Shikshakr Colony Badnagar. The lady who tested positive in Pandariba is from the family of the priest of a famous temple. A member of this temple’s priest family has already tested positive. Now the wife of priest who performs rituals at Ramghat of the same family has come in the grip.

According to CMHO, so far samples of 14,298 persons have been taken for Covid-19 tests in the district. In all 471 sample reports were received on the day and only 3 examination reports are awaited now. With 8 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 687 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 88 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals, but only 19 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 69 do not have such symptoms.