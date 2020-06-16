Ujjain: International webinar on coping with COVID-19 concludes

Ujjain: A two-day international webinar on “Coping with Covid-19 Crises-Responses and Future Strategies” was organised by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC).

On the day 2, four resource persons delivered lectures in technical sessions. First speaker- Universal Human Development Institution head Shailendra Parashar spoke on the topic Social Responsibilities and Future Strategies. He said that human being is the central unit of society. He should change his lifestyle, pay attention to mental health, be determined and fight the challenges on his own. Every person should be vigilant and try to make the society more aware through novel efforts apart from online webinars, online classes, etc. The most important way to fight this crisis is positive thinking.

Second speaker Dr Shashiprabha Jain, professor of home science Government Nehru College, Agar expressed her views on the topic how to boost immunity. She told that one should keep oneself away from alcohol, smoking, processed food, insomnia etc. and one should adopt balanced diet, consume sufficient lukewarm water, citrus food etc. We should boost immunity by easily available tulsi, jagree, turmeric, ginger, aloevera etc things. Timely expulsion of toxic materials from the body is also essential. Immunity is the medicine for the Covid-19 infection.

In the third lecture Dr Aparna Rajwani, physical therapist from North Carolina USA, stated that physiotherapy helps the patient to go back to normal condition. Breathing exercise and cardiovascular exercises are beneficial for Covid-19 infected patient. Physiotherapy may be given at school, home and also online. The load of regular patients coming to the hospital is significantly reduced in America so these are treated online through physiotherapy.

Fourth speaker Ruchika Patidar speaking on impact of Covid-19 on international trade told that this is hard time for global trade supply chains. Since China had become a manufacturing hub so the pandemic affected the whole world. Companies are ready to shift from china. India has a trade benefit in services. Less Developed Countries (LDC) like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar have suffered the most as they are dependent on foreign visitors for tourism.

In her presidential address Dr Ulka Yadav, principal GGPGC told that resource persons enlightened us and added to our knowledge. In the beginning, Saraswati Vandana was performed by the research scholar of music department Saumya Saxena. Following this the publication of IQAC name “Resilience” containing the poems, drawings, and articles written by the students of the college during lockdown period was released by the Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof BK Sharma, principal and the senior member of IQAC Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj. Dr Anita Manchandia conducted the programme. Thematic introduction of the webinar was given by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan . Welcome address was given by Dr DC Khandelwal.

Dr Nancy Chauhan, Dr Leena Lakahani, Dr Rashmi Bhargava and Dr Nikhat Parveen, Dr VK Gupta introduced the guest speakers. Technical assistance for the webinar was provided by Dharmesh Rathore and Shawn Manchandia. Vote of thanks was given by Dr Neeta Tapan.