Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 women among 13 test positive, take tally to 967

Ujjain: With 13 new patients testing positive, the number of corona patients reached 967 in the district. The death toll remained on 71.

As per the medical bulletin, issued at 9 pm on Saturday, out of 750 sample reports received, 13 persons tested positive for Covid-19.

Among the new patients 12 belong to Ujjain city while one patient is from Nagda sub-division. Those testing positive on the day include a 35-year-old man from Dhruv Nagar, behind Jain Mandir, Jaisingpura, a 33-year-old man from Vrindavan Colony, a 70-year-old man from Saifi Mohalla, Nayapura, a 36-year-old man from Vrindawan Dham, a 24-year-old woman from Ganeshpura, a 35-year-old woman from Panchayat Bhavan, Gonsa, a 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old man from the same locality, a 23-year-old man from Bohra Maszid, Ibrahimpura, a 32-year-old woman from Mirzawad, Mirza Naiem Beg Marg and a 47-year-old man from the same locality and a 55-year-old man from Biyabani Marg (all Ujjain city) and a 27-year-old man from Gandhi Gram Colony, Nagda.

Now, 95 patients, 39 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 34, 693 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 1 more discharged on Saturday, the total number of discharged persons has gone up to 801.