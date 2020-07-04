Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 test positive in 2 days

Ujjain: Out of 1,403 sample reports which were received during Friday and Saturday, but the results of which were made to public in two installments on Saturday, only three persons including 2 females and 1 male were tested positive. All of them belong to Ujjain city.

With this the number of corona patients reached 866 in the district although the death toll remained on 71, which was shown on July 1.

The Health Bulletin based corona patients’ status was released twice on Saturday. The first bulletin was issued at 10.45 am, which covered only the information related up to Friday- it said that only one person, a 42-year-old man from Bhagsipura, has tested corona positive from among the 827 reports which were received on Friday. This patient’s father had earlier tested positive, but was discharged. Only on Friday, Bhagsipura was delisted from the list of containment areas. Sources informed that the said person is an LIC agent and also runs a laboratory. With three more discharged, the total number of discharged has risen to 775. Now, 18 patients are under treatment though only 7 of them were symptomatic. Samples of 22662 persons were taken till Friday and no reports were pending.

Likewise, another bulletin was issued at 7.45 pm which covered the details of Saturday. According to it, out of 603 sample reports only 2 persons tested positive for corona. A 50-year-old woman from Chintaman Nagar, Agar Road and a 22-year-old woman from Sarthak Nagar were added to the list of Corona positive patients. Now names of 866 persons appear on the line list. CHMO claimed that 5 more patients were discharged on the day which took the total number of discharged patients to 780. Only 15 patients, 5 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 23,265 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.