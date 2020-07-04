After death, Ujjain trader ‘becomes’ Indore resident

Is it a murky case of mistaken identity or was it done deliberately? Read on… A wealthy saree trader aged 69 of the famous Vikramaditya Cloth Market died on June 17 at SAIMS Hospital, Indore where he was tested positive for Covid-19. Surprisingly, his name was mentioned in the “Indore death tally” two days later on June 19. The Big Question is why wasn’t his name mentioned in the Ujjain death toll register as yet as per government guidelines?

FLASHBACK

The businessman was admitted on June 7 to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, Ujjain for testing. From there his condition worsened on June 8 night. He was immediately rushed to Amaltas Hospital, Dewas and then to SAIMS Hospital, Indore where he died on June 17.

According to the guidelines, his death should have been added to Ujjain's account, but surprisingly it was added to Indore’s tally on June 19. Interestingly, from the beginning, it was being mentioned that his reports were negative.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

This sensational case was revealed on Friday. And if you thought that the case ended with just the inclusion of his name to the Indore death toll list, here’s more surprise. It is learnt that apart from late inclusion of names in the list of the deceased, records of Corona deaths have also been tampered with, as this businessman’s address was reported to be from Indore district. Many questions have arisen due to the change in address of Corona positive patient who was earlier admitted to the ICU at Madhav Nagar Hospital in Ujjain, then shifted to Amaltas Hospital, Dewas and later taken to SAIMS Hospital, Indore.

FP ASKS

A) How come a patient from Ujjain who dies in Indore does not find a place in the Ujjain death list and is included in Indore’s death toll?

B) How come his address also gets changed and the word “Ujjain” is dropped from it?

C) If he dies on June 19 why wasn’t the Ujjain administration informed then?

D) Even if the Ujjain administration was informed, though later, why was his name not added to the list of the deceased in Ujjain?

E)The most important question is why is this being done and is this being done in connivance with a cartel?

Answers to these questions will definitely be revealed some day, however, with the unfolding of this episode at the moment, it looks certain that there is a game going on somewhere and it has put a question mark on the myriad death toll saga.

Businessman’s wife’s case is also strange

The bizman’s wife’s case is also very intriguing. She was admitted to the same Madhav Nagar Hospital, Ujjain and was discharged after two of her reports turned out to be corona negative but was admitted again after another report showed that she was positive a few hours after she was discharged! Some portion of Vikramaditya Cloth Market was declared as containment area. Of all the positive and negative cases reported in Ujjain, so far, this episode has been the weirdest one, in which the woman was relieved and had gone home after she was tested negative but was called back and admitted after being discharged from hospital.

OFFICIAL VERSION

“The said person from Vikramaditya Cloth Market you are talking about, his report in Ujjain was negative. His name was not included in the list of positive patients here (in Ujjain) as he was tested negative here in Ujjain during treatment. We have not been informed that his Corona report came positive in Indore and he died during treatment there.”—Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, CMHO, Ujjain