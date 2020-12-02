Coronavirus in Ujjain: 26 test positive, cases near 4,300 mark

Ujjain: A total of 26 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 taking the patients tally to 4,296 mark in the district on Tuesday. New patients include 4 farmers, 3 students, 2 businessmen and 1 contractor, health worker, post office job, tailor material shop, property dealer, bank worker and government servant each. However, the toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 653 sample reports received on the day, 26 persons including 21 from Ujjain city, 3 from Nagda and 1 each from Khachrod and Barnagar were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 12 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 301 patients, 121 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 36, 865 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 17 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,896.