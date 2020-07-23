Coronavirus in Ujjain: 24 new cases reported, tally nears 1100 mark

Ujjain: With 24 new patients testing positive on Thursday, the number of Corona patients in the district reached 1080. The district administration continues to claim the death toll to be 71.

The new patients belong to both New Ujjain and Old City area but, surprisingly, most of them are comparatively young.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 10.20 pm out of 1179 sample reports received 24 persons, 17 of them belonging to Ujjain city, tested positive. Two new patients were found in Barnagar and Mehidpur sub-divisions while 3 belong to Nagda sub-division.

Those who tested positive on the day include a 37-year-old man from Desai Nagar, 61-year-old man from Pragati Nagar, 25-year-old man from Mahakal Ghati, 25-year-old man from village Datana, near anganwadi kendra, 59-year-old man from Shriram Colony, Budhwariya, 58-year-old man from Vidya Nagar, 18-year-old woman from Ravindra Nagar and 25-year-old man also from the same locality, 28-year-old woman from Police Lines, 29-year-old man from Shriram Nagar near Sai Mandir, 63-year-old man from Ramji Ki Gali, Sarafa and 40-year-old man from the same locality, 36-year-old man from Kibe Compound, Dhaba Road, 75-year-old woman from Naikhedi village, 29-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar and 36-year-old man from Vrindavan Dham (all Ujjain city).

Overall 186 patients, 73 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 39, 097 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 1 more discharged on Thursday, the total number of discharged has gone up to 823.