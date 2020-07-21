Ujjain: Excise department official booked under POCSO Act for 'sexual exploitation' of girl

An excise department official was arrested here on Tuesday morning for allegedly raping a minor domestic help.

Pankaj Jain, a sub-inspector of excise, was arrested from a hotel on Indore Road in Ujjain city, the police said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajnish Kashyap said that a 17-year-old girl who worked at Jain's house had accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past 11 months and blackmailing her by shooting an obscene video.

After the victim's mother filed a complaint on Monday, the police raided a hotel room where he used to take the girl.

He was found in the room with the girl and the police arrested him, the CSP said.

Jain was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.