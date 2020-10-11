Coronavirus in Ujjain: 20 new cases take tally to 3,160

Ujjain: With 20 new patients tested Corona positive on Saturday, the total tally in the district reached 3,160. No death was reported on the day and the toll remains at 96. Among the new patients, two are factory workers and one each is LDC, businessman, teacher, student, policeman and lab technician.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 971 sample reports received on the day, 20 persons including 13 from Ujjain city and 4 from Nagda, 2 Barnagar and 1 from Khachrod were tested positive. All patients including 7 women are symptomatic. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 175 patients, 52 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1,03, 039 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 24 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 2,889.