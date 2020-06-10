Coronavirus in Ujjain: 14 test positive, tally 747, 78 under treatment

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 9 pm on Wednesday, 14 more persons test positive for the COVID-19 taking the patients tally in the district to 747. The death is 64.

Health bulletin stirs locals, again

The health bulletin released on Wednesday again became the topic of discussion in the the city. Panic prevailed in the locality as five members of a family, who run a children's clothing shop on Betal Marg have tested positive for coronavirus. It is said that after the lockdown was eased, the family resumed their business. Sister of the shop owner, who had came to Ujjain from Kanpur along with the businessman, her mother and two children, have also tested positive. Sources say that the head of the said family was in contact with a family in Parshvanath Tower, Freeganj Sabzi Mandi. It is also reported that this family has been infected because one of their kin had underwent an autopsy. A 7-year-old child, a 13-year-old girl, a 43-year-old male, a 52-year-old female, a 65-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19. Panic prevailed among the traders of the area where the shop is located. Customers of the shop are also scared for their lives. Apart from this, a 95-year-old member of a family living in Mahakal Vanijya Colony, has also tested positive for corona. A 30-year-old woman from Madhuban Colony, a 55-year-old woman from Malipura, a 15-year-old boy and 39-year-old amn in Rajendra Nagar, a 70-year-old man in Wazir Park, a 66-year-old man living in Laxmibai Marg and a 75-year-old woman living in Nagjhiri have also caught the dreaded virus. As a lady operator fell prey to corona, publication of a local newspaper has been stopped for a few days. For those who are not taking unlock 1.0 norms seriously, 66-year-old man living in Laxmibai Marg is a lesson- he has tested positive- after the area was opened two days ago after about 50 days of containment. The area has been declared containment again, today.

No report of sample pending

So far 10, 488 samples have been taken in the district and no report is awaited now. According to CMHO, in all 295 samples were examined on the day. Adding 5 more patients on the day, 617 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 78 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals, but only 22 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 56 do not have such symptoms.